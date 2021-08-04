Vincent-Lapointe wins canoe sprint medal for Canada at Tokyo Olympics

Canadian Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won silver in the women’s C1 canoe 200m sprint event at the Tokyo Olympics.

19-year-old American Nevin Harrison won the gold medal, while Ukraine’s Liudmyla Luzan picked up the bronze. Vincent-Lapointe put up a time of 46.786, Harrison breezed to the top of the podium with a time of 45.932, and Luza placed third with a time of 47.034.

SILVER FOR CANADA! 🇨🇦 🥈 Laurence Vincent Lapointe has done it in women's canoe sprint,200m making it Canada's first canoe sprint medal EVER!



Fellow Canadian Katie Vincent finished eighth in the final with a time of 47.834.

Vincent-Lapointe, a 29-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Quebec, has won 11 gold medals at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in various events, including four in the C1-200 metres. But Harrison has emerged in recent years as a key competitor, having won her first world championship medal in 2019.

The medal was Canada’s sixteenth of the Tokyo Olympics, and their fifth silver medal.