Raptors fans react to emotional Kyle Lowry departure to Miami

Aug 3 2021, 8:35 am
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry announced his departure to the Miami Heat yesterday, leaving behind a large legacy in Toronto as one of the Raptors’ all-time greatest players.

While not yet made official by the team, Lowry is set to sign a three-year deal with the Heat.

After nine seasons, six all-star appearances and one championship in 2019 with Toronto, Raptors fans were emotional about the star player’s departure.

Team ambassador Drake shared a picture of the two alongside former Raptor DeMar DeRozan:

Drake/Instagram Stories

“The city is yours eternally,” Drake wrote. “We wish you the best in South Beach… we will continue to celebrate you.”

Lowry ranks second to DeRozan in all-time games played by a Raptors player, while he is the franchise leader in assists, steals, three-point shots made, and triple-doubles.

On Twitter, Raptors fans shared their thoughts about the emotional departure.

In Miami, Lowry will be joining a roster that already includes All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and talented young players Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. In last year’s bubble, the Heat advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals before bouncing out to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first year of this year’s playoffs.

