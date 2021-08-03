Raptors fans react to emotional Kyle Lowry departure to Miami

Kyle Lowry announced his departure to the Miami Heat yesterday, leaving behind a large legacy in Toronto as one of the Raptors’ all-time greatest players.

While not yet made official by the team, Lowry is set to sign a three-year deal with the Heat.

After nine seasons, six all-star appearances and one championship in 2019 with Toronto, Raptors fans were emotional about the star player’s departure.

Team ambassador Drake shared a picture of the two alongside former Raptor DeMar DeRozan:

“The city is yours eternally,” Drake wrote. “We wish you the best in South Beach… we will continue to celebrate you.”

Lowry ranks second to DeRozan in all-time games played by a Raptors player, while he is the franchise leader in assists, steals, three-point shots made, and triple-doubles.

On Twitter, Raptors fans shared their thoughts about the emotional departure.

Kyle Lowry is the most hurtful breakup I’ve ever endured… And I’m divorced😫 #Raptors — Shem (@Shem) August 2, 2021

Kyle Lowry as a raptor -Nba champion

-6x All star

-All Nba 3rd team

-10,540 points

-2,954 Rebounds

-4,276 Assists

-874 Steals

-195 blocks

-601 games played

-20,813 minutes played

-3,376 shots

-2,270 ft made

-1,518 3 pointers made Greatest Raptor Of All Time pic.twitter.com/DXzkUqSYWM — Scottie Stan ⁶𓅓 ❄️ (@ScottieHours) August 2, 2021

Kyle Lowry is the greatest Toronto athlete of all time, let alone Raptors. No one has ever represented the city better. The fact he brought us a title is just a bonus. We'll never forget him. He should go into the Hall in a Raptors cap. KLOE. — Jake Goldsbie (@JGoldsbie) August 2, 2021

Took a while to fully come to terms with it but first of all thank you #7. easily my favourite player to watch play for us and easily the biggest influence on basketball for me. left it all on the court whether it was your duo with Demar or your teaching of the new guys. GL Lowry pic.twitter.com/XKiFy0h6Ga — RI5 (@rapsinfive) August 3, 2021

Kyle Lowry left a legacy in Toronto that is unique to any athlete in my lifetime. A leader. A champion. A Raptor forever. He will always be one of my favourite Toronto athletes and if anyone has anything negative to say about him, I guess I’ll just let him respond. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/dXIbL3aIW4 — Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) August 3, 2021

In Miami, Lowry will be joining a roster that already includes All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and talented young players Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson. In last year’s bubble, the Heat advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals before bouncing out to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first year of this year’s playoffs.