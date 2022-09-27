The capital of British Columbia is truly delicious, but sadly, Victoria is about to lose a longtime concept from its culinary scene: Vij’s Sutra.

The restaurant, which describes itself as an unconventional Indian eatery, recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary.

Dished is told this celebration was actually a gathering to cheers to its delicious nine years, as it will be closing on October 26, 2022.

“It’s been a tumultuous couple of years, with the economic hardships we’re all facing and the work-from-home culture, not to mention staffing difficulties,” shared a rep for the restaurant.

A sister spot to the ever-popular Vij’s restaurant in Vancouver, Sutra first opened in Victoria in September 2013 inside the Victoria Public Market at the Hudson. It eventually became brick and mortar.

From now until the end of October, you can find the 748 Johnson Street spot open Monday to Friday from 11:30 am to 5 pm (or as best as staffing will allow).

Be sure to pop in before it closes if you can.