“Problematic” Diwali air quality alert by Environment Canada slammed by Canadians

Oct 24 2022, 4:39 pm
NDAB Creativity/Shutterstock | @natgl7/Twitter

Environment Canada is in hot water after issuing air quality alerts in anticipation of Diwali fireworks.

On Monday morning, the agency issued three air quality warnings in Ontario for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.

The statement says high levels of pollution are expected in these regions this evening and overnight.

“A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali,” reads the notice.

Diwali is an important holiday for the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain diaspora. Also known as the Festival of Lights, people celebrate by lighting fireworks and terracotta oil lamps.

Many are calling out Environment Canada for its hypocrisy, asking why this alert hasn’t been issued for other national holidays that involve lots of fireworks.

Ayo [Environment Canada]! Do y’all issue the same air quality warnings on Canada Day, Labor Day etc. as you do with Diwali? Asking for a bunch of friends,” tweeted respiratory therapist Jaspreet Dhillon.

“Genuine question: Has anyone ever seen this type of warning for Canada Day fireworks?” asked another Twitter user, sharing a screenshot of the alert.

Others are pointing out how the targeted warning is “problematic.”

“If air quality statements for fireworks are now a thing, it’s incredibly problematic to roll this out for the first time today,” shared one Twitter user.

Many say it’s only fair to also see air quality alerts for holidays like Canada Day and Victoria Day moving forward.

Daily Hive has reached out to Environment Canada for comment and will update this story when they respond.

