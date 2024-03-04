Win tickets to see unforgettable films at VIFF this spring break (CONTEST)

Families around the Lower Mainland are excitedly looking forward to children getting some time off school this month, and the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is too!

VIFF Centre is hosting a spring break series from March 18 to 30, with unforgettable films on the big screen at the downtown Vancouver theatre. And youth tickets are just $8.

The family-friendly event features something for all ages, from action-packed animes to moving documentaries. You can even enter to win tickets to VIFF Centre in our latest contest.

“Great cinema comes in all shapes and sizes, and from all over the world,” said Tom Charity, VIFF Centre Year-Round programmer, in a statement. “It can be a 40-minute nature documentary from our own Great Bear Rainforest, a New Zealand comedy about growing up Indigenous in a colonized society, or an animated movie about the desire to play jazz.

“Films connect us all on a deep, almost subconscious level, especially when they’re experienced on the big screen. We want more parents to share the wider spectrum of cinema with their kids, which is why we’re offering great films at just $8 for youth this spring break.”

The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan. Longtime fans and newcomers to the genre will enjoy the action-fantasy Promare, the stylish musical Bell, dazzling sports film The First Slam Dunk, and more.

Acclaimed nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea are perfect for families, and make sure to find your seat for the heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

VIFF spring break youth tickets are just $8 for ages 18 and under, and adult tickets for ages 19 and over are $15. Admission discounts are also available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.

So don’t delay! Enter to win tickets to the VIFF Centre and invite the whole family to catch the best in cinema for less this month!

When: Various dates from March 18 to 30, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members; purchase online