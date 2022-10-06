There's a new way you can stream movies for free

Are you running low on new movies to watch on Netflix, Crave, or Amazon Prime? Thanks to the Vancouver Film Festival (VIFF), that will no longer be a problem.

VIFF has partnered with MUBI, a curated streaming platform to give away a free 60-day membership.

The platform offers films from new to award-winning from around the world.

Craving more movies? We’re partnering with @MUBI to give you 60 days free of hand-picked, incredible cinema to stream. From iconic directors to emerging auteurs, there’s always something discover. Head to https://t.co/sNhmsjdv2t to redeem your free membership now! pic.twitter.com/kQj4y0YPuz — Vancouver International Film Festival (@VIFFest) October 1, 2022

“Our hand-picked line-up includes double features, filmmaker retrospectives, spotlights on major film festivals, and more,” a description of the site reads.

Usually, the streaming service costs about $12.99 a month or $95.88 for an entire year’s subscription (which comes up to $7.99 a month).



Redeem the free membership by visiting the VIFF page on the MUBI website.

You will need to enter your payment details to sign up for the promotion.

After the free 60-day trial ends, you will automatically be charged $12.99 a month.

If you’re not interested in paying for a MUBI subscription after the trial, make sure to cancel your membership on time.