NewsMovies & TV

There's a new way you can stream movies for free

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 6 2022, 5:48 pm
There's a new way you can stream movies for free
Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock

Are you running low on new movies to watch on Netflix, Crave, or Amazon Prime? Thanks to the Vancouver Film Festival (VIFF), that will no longer be a problem.

VIFF has partnered with MUBI, a curated streaming platform to give away a free 60-day membership.

The platform offers films from new to award-winning from around the world.

“Our hand-picked line-up includes double features, filmmaker retrospectives, spotlights on major film festivals, and more,” a description of the site reads.

Usually, the streaming service costs about $12.99 a month or $95.88 for an entire year’s subscription (which comes up to $7.99 a month).

@kashifpasta genuinely not an ad… I’m just so excited to finally watch some good movies 🥹 @MUBI!! #cinema #film #worldcinema #mcu #a24 #oscars #mentalhealth #filmmaking #art ♬ original sound – Kashif Pasta | Director


Redeem the free membership by visiting the VIFF page on the MUBI website.

You will need to enter your payment details to sign up for the promotion.

After the free 60-day trial ends, you will automatically be charged $12.99 a month.

If you’re not interested in paying for a MUBI subscription after the trial, make sure to cancel your membership on time.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.