8 cozy shows and movies to watch to get in the mood for fall

Forget what it says on the calendar. Fall isn’t a time of year; it’s a state of mind.

From throwbacks to the latest hits, we’ve rounded up a handful of TV shows and movies sure to get you in the mood for fall – no matter what time of year it is!

Fair warning, this list will make you instantly want to curl up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn, wishing it was fall forever.

Fall TV shows

Gilmore Girls

It always feels like a perfect fall day in Stars Hollow! Try looking up “fall Gilmore Girls episodes” and pick from a curated list of the most over-the-top autumnal episodes fans have picked as their favourites. Whether you’ve never seen the show or are a long-time fan, start with Season 1, Episode 7 for instant fall vibes.

I Am Not Okay with This

If you haven’t heard of this Netflix show by the producers of Stranger Things yet, then the fall is the perfect time to give it a watch. Think high school, coming of age, small-town life, and superpowers in one cozy show.

Schitt’s Creek

Throw on any episode of Schitt’s Creek and settle in with a cup of coffee while you immerse yourself in the strangely comforting world of the chaotic Schitt family.

Only Murders in the Building

Set mostly in The Arconia, a grand, old apartment building on the Upper West Side, this murder mystery show starring unlikely trio Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez is the perfect show for fall. It’s like listening to an episode of your favourite murder podcast as a TV show.

Fall movies

Fantastic Mr. Fox

If October were a movie, it would be this twee Wes Anderson animated flick. This colourful heist movie features adorable forest critters like foxes, badgers, rabbits and more – perfect for families or anyone who wants a warm movie hug.

Sleepy Hollow

Tim Burton’s fanciful gothic movie will transport you to colonial America. Part romance and part horror, this is the one to watch when you can’t wait for Halloween and the spooky season to start.

Practical Magic

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witchy sisters, this 1998 film holds up. Get ready to be whisked away into a family-friendly world full of love spells, sisterhood, and magic.

When Harry Met Sally

As summer ends and the cuffing season begins, it’s time to watch all the classic romantic comedies. This light-hearted rom-com from 1988 starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal is such a vibe.

What’s your favourite thing to watch in the fall? Let us know in the comments!