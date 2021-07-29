The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

If there’s a cuisine that is a perfect combination of flavour and style, it’s Indian food.

From delectable curries to creamy butter chicken to tantalizing kebabs. There are so many tasty Indian dishes to try and we can discover them right here in Vancouver.

Here are some must-visit Indian restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

With over 80 different delicious Indian dishes, you certainly can’t go wrong with Desi Turka when a craving for this kind of cuisine kicks in. You’ll find a combo of traditional and new interpretations of Indian eats on the menu here, including chicken tikka, aloo gobi, and goat curry.

Address: 7807 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-4511

Fusion Feast Pizza’s extensive ‘za menu is made for all spice tolerance levels with fresh homemade ingredients. Order up Indian Fusion pizza, Butter Chicken pizza, or any of the other varieties that can be made with an option for an Indian touch. And if your appetite is hungry for something else, choose a samosa, Caesar salad, or cheesy pasta.

Address: 1720 – 4700 McClelland Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-9200

Address: 5300 No 3 Road, Richmond, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-9422

Sula’s Main Street and Commercial Drive restaurants serve up delicious traditional Indian eats from different regions of south and North India. Bring your appetite with you so you can try Ragda Samosa Chaat, Prawn Vindaloo, and other mouth-watering dishes.

Address: 4172 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-874-5375

Address: 1128 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-215-1130

