Having a furry companion can be tough when very few spots in the city are actually dog friendly – even some patios don’t welcome pups.

Then, there are those few spots that explicitly say they welcome our four-legged friends, offering water dishes and little treats.

But have you heard of a bar that isn’t just dog-friendly but dog positive?

This summer, Uncle Abe’s is making it a lot easier to bring your pup along for patio drinks.

The Main Street bar will be setting up a “dog positive” patio, complete with play area, custom Abe’s dog treats, chew toys, as well as Vancouver’s very first puppo cocktail menu.

The alcohol-free “dogtails” will include the Wagermelon (with coconut milk, watermelon chunks, and mint) and the Barkberry (with raspberries and blueberries).

A special puppo snack menu will include Only Dogs (Ray’s Dog Treats with whipped cream) and cocktail weenies.

“With the treats, toys, play area, and doggie cocktails, we expect that the local puppers are going to be dragging their humans here as often as they can,” Lindsey Drury, Manager of Uncle Abe’s says.

Mount Pleasant is home to a lot of dogs, but there isn’t a nearby off-leash dog park and most spots still don’t allow dogs at all, so Uncle Abe’s dog patio is bound to be a hot spot for pups and their humans all summer long.

The dog patio will officially open up on Sunday, June 12 with a party from 1 pm to 4 pm.

There will be a Yappy Hour, featuring special treats from Ray’s Dog Treats, Tail Town, as well as prizes from Parkside Brewery and drink and snack deals for their human companions.

Uncle Abe’s

Address: 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram