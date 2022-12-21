North Vancouver’s snow cleanup continues Wednesday, more than 24 hours after a record-breaking snowfall saw the city and the region blanketed in white and led to a major mess on the roads.

North Vancouver was among the hardest hit during the snowstorm, as many residents reported getting about 25 cm of snow in just hours. Vancouver was predicted to get between 10 and 15 cm.

We had yet another heavy snowfall last night here in North Vancouver BC. The snow is so heavy it is pulling some of the trees and bushes down. #heavysnowfall #northvancouverbc #mydaughtersgarden #snowladentrees #winterwonderland #momentsinthegardenphotography pic.twitter.com/U0sU0dHyzS — Vyvienne (@MomentsintheG) December 20, 2022

Transit service was brought to its knees, leaving hundreds of people stranded in the high-elevation community.

I just saw someone snowboard down the street, if you were wondering how much snow there is in north van atm — Chill-io Ware: Cold (@KasmKave) December 21, 2022

Video of the aftermath of one bus crashing into a residential property might give some insight into the state of things.

The driver lost control on Monday night on Mountain Highway near Dyck Road, ending up several metres off the road, hitting a tree and a hydro pole before stopping at a home.

North Vancouver RCMP said that the bus hit four parked vehicles as well, leaving heavy damage in its wake. The witness who captured the video said the driver was going slowly through the area, and it was like watching a baby fall.

Luckily, no one was injured inside the home or in the vehicles.

TransLink said the driver was also unhurt.

“A Coast Mountain bus in North Vancouver made contact with a pole on the Mountain Highway. There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time and no injuries were reported,” TransLink told Daily Hive.

The bus was among the many out of commission during the height of the storm, due to impassable roads.

TransLink wrote on Tuesday that buses would only be running between two stops.

#RiderAlert In North Vancouver, buses are currently only operating between Phibbs and Lonsdale Quay. Buses are stopping along Main Street at Harbour Avenue and Brooksbank Avenue. No other buses are operating in North Vancouver City or District. ^ns — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 20, 2022

As of Wednesday, TransLink said bus service has resumed to regular levels in North Vancouver. Seabus service was unaffected by the storm.

While photos and video paint a gruesome picture of the storm, North Vancouver RCMP told Daily Hive there are no reports of any fatalities connected to the slippery roads.