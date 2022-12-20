Vancouver’s in a daze after a heavy duvet of snow fell overnight. We woke up on Tuesday, December 20, to an additional 24 cm of snow – and it was hard to miss.

Amid transit delays and airport horror stories to fun frolics in a fresh coat of snow, we curated a slice of what Metro Vancouver’s mood is in the snow, from the good and the bad to the ugly:

Vancouver’s still digging out from a blanket of snow that fell overnight. It was so cold that the snow was even going inside the SkyTrain cars.

Vancouver snow and sky train pic.twitter.com/yWE1UTJHpx — Sophia Banks (@sophiaphotos) December 20, 2022

The snow obscured the roads, and major intersections were virtually unrecognizable.

Here’s what it looked like in Downtown Vancouver Monday night as the snow was falling:

While the snow was beautiful, it was also dangerous.

We do not recommend skiing or snowshoeing on the road, but it’s a clever workaround when buses and cars are stalled all over the streets.

Today’s Very Vancouver snow moments: a neighbor snow-shoeing to work, and someone snowboarding down the street (which is much more of a hill than it looks here). The smart way to be on the roads today. pic.twitter.com/8XLMYePQnd — Liz McCausland (@Liz_Mc2) December 20, 2022

On social media, Vancouverites shared their best snaps of the snow:

Snow in the West End of #Vancouver this morning. pic.twitter.com/TXSdTK901O — Ken Ohrn (Got full five and stayin' alive) (@KenOhrn) December 20, 2022

Took the chihuahua test this morning, it’s got to be at least 20 cm #Vancouver #vancouversnow #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/jsEzQwDLqi — Willy Low (@willowyam) December 20, 2022

