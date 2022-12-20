NewsWeatherCuratedOutdoors

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Vancouver in the snow (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Dec 20 2022, 7:38 pm
willowyam/Twitter | Supplied

Vancouver’s in a daze after a heavy duvet of snow fell overnight. We woke up on Tuesday, December 20, to an additional 24 cm of snow – and it was hard to miss.

Amid transit delays and airport horror stories to fun frolics in a fresh coat of snow, we curated a slice of what Metro Vancouver’s mood is in the snow, from the good and the bad to the ugly:

  

Vancouver’s still digging out from a blanket of snow that fell overnight. It was so cold that the snow was even going inside the SkyTrain cars.

The snow obscured the roads, and major intersections were virtually unrecognizable.

Here’s what it looked like in Downtown Vancouver Monday night as the snow was falling:

           

While the snow was beautiful, it was also dangerous.

snow

@ajjello/Supplied

We do not recommend skiing or snowshoeing on the road, but it’s a clever workaround when buses and cars are stalled all over the streets.

vancouver

Supplied/Daily Hive

On social media, Vancouverites shared their best snaps of the snow:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephen Tam (@little_stephy0925)

Do you have a good, bad, or ugly picture of Vancouver in the snow? Send it to us at [email protected]

