Hours later, downtown Vancouver still looks like a mess from the snow (PHOTOS)

Several hours have passed since the morning chaos caused by the snow in Metro Vancouver, but a closer look at downtown Vancouver shows that the situation has not vastly improved.

Roads are still covered in slushy snow, and some areas seem to have been wholly neglected.

The City of Vancouver hasn’t provided much information online about road conditions, but pictures suggest a lack of attention to central routes.

The pictures in this article were taken around 4 pm.

I wandered around for hours…they’re ALL like that — Mandy 🍂 (@amharro) December 21, 2022

We had a story out earlier regarding a snowplow getting stuck in Vancouver, and based on the tweet below, it sounds like, in some areas, the City has crews out with shovels instead of heavy-duty equipment.

Sometimes our equipment can’t get all the work done. So, you might see city crews out today doing some good old fashioned snow shoveling! A special thanks to residents who shoveled their sidewalks. You play a big part in helping to keep our city safe ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JBI3hMjfbj — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 20, 2022

We heard from one person commuting in the snow in downtown Vancouver who said, “it’s awful!”

Pictures indicate why. Downtown Vancouver’s roads are a slushy mess, and sidewalks don’t look much better.

It’s common to see roads in these conditions in residential areas where plows can’t get to, but not so much in downtown Vancouver.

If you’ve got a spare snowplow, downtown Vancouver could use your help.