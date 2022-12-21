NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

Hours later, downtown Vancouver still looks like a mess from the snow (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 21 2022, 12:36 am
Daily Hive

Several hours have passed since the morning chaos caused by the snow in Metro Vancouver, but a closer look at downtown Vancouver shows that the situation has not vastly improved.

Roads are still covered in slushy snow, and some areas seem to have been wholly neglected.

The City of Vancouver hasn’t provided much information online about road conditions, but pictures suggest a lack of attention to central routes.

The pictures in this article were taken around 4 pm.

downtown vancouver snow

Submitted

We had a story out earlier regarding a snowplow getting stuck in Vancouver, and based on the tweet below, it sounds like, in some areas, the City has crews out with shovels instead of heavy-duty equipment.

We heard from one person commuting in the snow in downtown Vancouver who said, “it’s awful!”

snow downtown vancouver

Daily Hive

Pictures indicate why. Downtown Vancouver’s roads are a slushy mess, and sidewalks don’t look much better.

snow downtown vancouver

Daily Hive

It’s common to see roads in these conditions in residential areas where plows can’t get to, but not so much in downtown Vancouver.

vancouver

Daily Hive

If you’ve got a spare snowplow, downtown Vancouver could use your help.

