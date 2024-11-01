In the heart of Vancouver, a downtown condo costs about $1,113 per square foot, while in Victoria, condo hunters pay a much lower average of $694 per square foot.

For townhouse buyers, Victoria averages around $452 per square foot, while Vancouver doesn’t offer a direct comparison — but the savings in Victoria are still noticeable.

For those eyeing detached homes, Vancouver’s prices vary wildly: on the west side, they soar to $1,161 per square foot, with east-side homes averaging $977 and the citywide average sitting around $890.

Victoria? You’ll find detached houses here at an average of $567 per square foot — a welcome break for anyone keeping an eye on their budget.

In short, while Vancouver’s prices can easily stretch the wallet, Victoria offers a tempting alternative with significantly lower price tags, especially for condo and house hunters looking to keep costs in check without sacrificing the West Coast lifestyle.

If those prices are getting you down, and you’re wondering where the most budget-friendly spot in Canada is, Century 21 has you covered: Saint John, New Brunswick, comes in as the most affordable place to buy, with detached houses averaging just $186 per square foot.

Curious about the price per square footage across Canada? Check out the data here.