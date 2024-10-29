5 homes you could buy in Victoria for less than $500,000

If you’re in the market for a home in Victoria, trust us: there are cheaper options than the million-dollar homes you’re used to seeing.

While it’s true that a single-family home under $500,000 is rare in this city, buyers can still find some condos and apartments offering some awesome amenities, prime locations, and stunning views. It’s hard to find a reason to complain when you’re living in Victoria.

From units perched high with sweeping city vistas to stylish studios in the heart of downtown, Zoocasa shared five homes currently on the market in Victoria for less than $500,000.

Check them out below.

Enjoy beautiful views of Victoria’s Inner Harbour and iconic Parliament Buildings from this well-laid-out one-bedroom, one-bathroom leasehold condo. Located on the 13th floor, this unit features a functional galley kitchen, dining area, cozy living room, and a spacious bedroom with ample closet space. Nestled in the heart of James Bay, it’s just steps from James Bay Square, Red Barn Market, and a short walk to Dallas Road. The condo includes underground parking, a storage locker, a common bike room, and shared laundry facilities. Building amenities feature a jacuzzi, sauna, and heated outdoor pool. Rentals are allowed.

Check out the listing here.

This bright, modern corner suite at the MOSAIC building is modern and stylish in the heart of downtown Victoria. The studio-style condo boasts a cozy gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light and offering panoramic views of the city skyline and Craigdarroch Castle. In-suite laundry, pet-friendly policies, and full rental permissions make this property an ideal option.

Check out the listing here.

This spacious, top-floor condo has a big open layout with a bright, updated kitchen and a skylight. Cozy up by the gas fireplace in the living room, or enjoy your large east-facing balcony, complete with a storage room and scenic outdoor space nestled in the oaks. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet with space for a home office. Located near parks, transit, and major shopping like Mayfair Mall, this unit is perfect for students and professionals alike.

Check out the listing here.

This one-bed, one-bath condo is located in Victoria’s historic Old Town District, featuring beautiful hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The open-concept kitchen includes a large island, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light. Take advantage of the rooftop patio with 360-degree views of the city, mountains, and ocean. With a perfect walk score of 100, you’re just steps away from the best of downtown Victoria. Includes bike storage, a storage locker, and an on-site caretaker.

Check out the listing here.

Located in the Mount Tolmie area, this bright two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is just a short walk from UVic and Camosun College. The building offers amenities like a guest suite, rec room, and BBQ-friendly patio. It includes one parking stall and a storage locker.

Check out the full listing here.