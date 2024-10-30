$5M chateau on Vancouver Island is straight out of a fairy tale

Tucked away on a private, fully fenced 4.18 acres, this stunning five-bedroom estate is listed for an eye-catching $4,999,999.

With its castle-like vibe and impressive attention to detail, this place is way more than just a house; it’s a chateau.

According to the listing, the Chateau Highlands craftwork is thanks to over 70 man-years of dedicated work from skilled staff, designers, and contractors, which built it with R2000 green building principles. This means it’s not just built to last; it’s also environmentally friendly.

The interior shines with exceptional craftsmanship, showcasing finishes crafted from 20 different types of hardwood that truly highlight the artistry involved (even the door knobs are beautiful). The awe-inspiring primary suite is a big highlight (pictured above), boasting soaring 18-foot ceilings, beautiful windows flooding in natural lights, and an extravagant 18-piece ensuite.

This is a great home to entertain, too, with a one-of-a-kind galaxy-themed theatre for movie nights and a games room featuring exquisite copper-coffered ceilings. Meanwhile, the wellness retreat includes a spa room with a massage table and sauna and a fully equipped gym to meet all your fitness needs.

The backyard facing west is a peaceful sanctuary, complete with a koi pond and a soothing waterfall, offering a perfect escape from everyday life. Whether you’re throwing gatherings or enjoying some quiet time, this outdoor space is just the right setting.

This estate delivers unparalleled privacy and luxury — but it’s not too far from the city: it’s just 11 minutes to Langford Centre, 24 minutes to downtown Victoria, and a little over half an hour to the airport and the ferry.

Check out the full listing from Newport Realty at Zoocasa here.