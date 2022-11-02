The City of Victoria, located on Vancouver Island on the West Coast of Canada, is often named one of the country’s most beautiful, but it has now been called the country’s most vegan.

According to a new study conducted by Canadian meal delivery services comparison platform Meal Kits Canada, Victoria is Canada’s most vegan-friendly city.

The platform compared 15 of the most vegan-friendly cities in Canada, and Victoria was ahead by a plant-based mile.

Meal Kits Canada looked at a few different factors when comparing the most vegan-friendly destinations.

The platform analyzed Tripadvisor data for the 96 most populated Canadian cities, ranking them according to how many restaurants serve vegan options per 10,000 people to figure out which were the most vegan-friendly cities of them all. It settled on a top 15.

With a population of 91,867, Victoria had 164 restaurants with vegan options, meaning it had 17.85 vegan restaurants per 10,000 people.

In second place was Niagara Falls, with a population of 94,415; it has 70 restaurants with vegan options, meaning 7.41 vegan restos per 10,000 people.

Rounding out the top three was Kelowna, with a larger population of 144,576 people and 85 restaurants with vegan options, which amounts to 5.88 restaurants per 10,000 people.

Vancouver was the only major city on the list at number five, with a population of 662,248 and 359 restaurants with vegan options, meaning it has 5.42 vegan restaurants per 10,000 people. Vancouver also had the most restaurants with vegan options out of all the cities analyzed.

Victoria was recently named one of the best cities in Canada.