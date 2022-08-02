CuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Isabelle Docto
Aug 2 2022, 9:25 pm
Taylor Swift denies claim that she's the worst celebrity CO2 polluter this year
Taylor Swift is the latest celeb to be put on blast for their not-so-environmentally-friendly transportation practices, but her team says it’s not all her fault.

The “All Too Wellsinger has been dubbed the worst polluter this year by a recent study from Yard, a digital marketing firm.

According to the study, which scraped data from automated flight tracking Twitter account Celebrity Jets, Swift has already taken 170 flights since January.

These flights produced 8,293 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions “or 1,184 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions,” reads the study.

For context, it takes one person about a year to create two tons of C02 emissions and a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 tons of CO2 per year.

Her shortest flight was a 36-minute ride from Missouri to Nashville.

No one is safe from the internet. Just as Drake was dragged as a “climate criminal” for his private jet usage, so was the pop princess.

“Listen, I also like Taylor Swift’s music but no one should have a private jet,” tweeted one person. “You can have a propeller plane or you can get on a commercial jet. Because frankly, no one should have private jet money.”

Swift’s team responded to the backlash in a statement to E! News.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson said. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Still, fans think this is a weak excuse.

“She’s a millionaire and even if it isn’t *her* that’s taking all those flights, it’s still a heinous amount of flights in a short time span,” one person tweeted.

Others are just tired of being urged to reduce their carbon footprints by having to use flimsy paper straws or going vegan.

Of course, Swift isn’t the only celebrity using their private jet excessively.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather came in second in the Yard study, emitting over 7,000 tons of CO2 from his jet this year, and Jay-Z follows close behind having produced over 6,000 tons of CO2.

