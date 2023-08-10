Underground Donut Tour launches brand new tour in Victoria this week

Local donut lovers will soon have another reason to visit Vancouver Island this summer.

The Underground Donut Tour has announced that it will be launching a new Victoria experience starting on Friday, August 11, and running year-round.

It will be the brand’s third experience in Canada, which operates what it calls “The World’s Best Donut Tour” all around the US and internationally in London, England, and Dublin, Ireland.

This tour has been running for eight years and has hosted thousands of guests from around the world to showcase “the best donuts each city has to offer.”

“Victoria is such a beautiful city with so much to see and do,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour, in a release. “From gorgeous architecture to the focus on sustainable living, indigenous culture, and finally an incredible food scene.

“We have some absolutely delicious donuts lined up for this tour. We can’t wait for our guests to come and check them out.”

Underground Donut Tour will spotlight four of Victoria’s top donut shops along with the history of each location. Guests will also take in plenty of local sights, sounds, and tastes of downtown, the Inner Harbour, the Market Square, and Chinatown.

“We’re so excited to get this tour started,” added Sage Schmied, Victoria’s city manager for the Underground Donut Tour, in a statement. “Everyone we’ve spoken with is so excited to take part and we can’t wait to share the rich history, culture, and stories with our guests. And not to mention, the donuts are absolutely delicious,”

Victoria tours begin at Empire Donuts on View Street and run from Wednesday to Saturday each week. Tickets cost $50 for adults and $40 for kids 10 and under.

This is the second Underground Donut Tour set in BC, joining a Vancouver experience that was launched in Summer 2022.