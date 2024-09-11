Hedge trimming leads to slap heard 'round the Victoria Golf Club

It was anything but a quiet morning at the Victoria Golf Club on August 29 when a simple hedge-trimming job took a fringe turn — literally and figuratively.

A landscaper working near the club’s parking lot at 1110 Beach Drive found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected slap from an “irate” woman, according to Oak Bay Police, who had apparently been napping in her car nearby.

The drama unfolded around 8 am when the 49-year-old woman — who is clearly not a morning person — woke up in her vehicle and decided the sound of trimming hedges was just too much to handle.

Instead of rolling down her window and asking for some peace and quiet, she allegedly stormed out of the car, yelled at the landscaper, and then allegedly slapped her right on the cheek.

The suspect took off in her car after the slap, but not for long. A short while later, police got a call that she had returned to the scene of the hedge-related crime. This time, officers were waiting for her and promptly arrested the woman for assault.

Police confirmed that the two women did not know each other.

The suspect was released with conditions to stay 100 metres away from the victim and the golf club.

She’s due to appear in provincial court on October 16 to answer for the slap heard ’round the golf course.