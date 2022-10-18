Homicide team identifies victim in UBC golf course shooting

Investigators have identified the man shot and killed at the University Golf Club on Monday morning.

The 38-year-old victim was Vishal Walia, according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Police say the shooting was targeted and related to Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Vancouver Sun reporter Kim Bolan wrote that Walia was an associate of the United Nations gang, and had close ties with the other man shot dead in the Fairmont Pacific Rim parkade last year.

“IHIT is urging anyone who had contact with Mr. Walia in the days leading to his death, to please contact police, as we continue to build a timeline of events,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. “We are still appealing to anyone with dashcam video to secure the footage and to contact us immediately.”

About 10 minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was set ablaze in a laneway near West 20th Avenue and Crown Street — about a six-minute drive from the golf club.

Investigators haven’t confirmed whether the vehicle fire is related to the shooting, but three suspects associated with the arson were arrested in Richmond after getting into a crash with police about an hour later.

The multi-vehicle crash in Richmond involved the suspects’ vehicle, a BC Highway Patrol car, and a third commercial vehicle. The work vehicle driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.