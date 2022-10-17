NewsCrime

Suspects from car fire near UBC shooting crash into police in Richmond

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Oct 17 2022, 11:11 pm
Sukhwant Dhillon/Am600 Sher EPunjab

Three suspects wanted in connection with a suspicious fire in Vancouver Monday got into a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond shortly after the arson incident.

Richmond RCMP confirmed to Daily Hive the arson was a vehicle fire near West 21st Avenue and Crown Street, which is about a six-minute drive from the scene of the fatal shooting at the UBC golf course.

Vancouver police have not said whether the vehicle fire and the shooting are related.

The Richmond crash happened at about 10:45 am on Highway 91 and Westminster Highway.

It involved three vehicles — a truck, a BC Highway Patrol car, and a vehicle containing three people wanted in connection with an arson incident.

The work vehicle driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects were arrested.

Richmond RCMP said the circumstances leading up to the crash are still being investigated.

The shooting at the University Golf Club happened about an hour before the crash and left one 38-year-old victim dead. Police have identified the victim, but haven’t released the name yet because officers want to notify the family first.

Richmond RCMP asks anyone who may have dash-cam or video evidence of the crash to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-28414.

