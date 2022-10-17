Unfolding incident at University Golf Club near UBC

An incident is unfolding at University Golf Club by UBC, with first responders called to the area Monday morning.

UBC RCMP has not responded to Daily Hive’s request for information, and few details are being shared at this time by officials.

A witness told Daily Hive that their son heard “pops” at around 10:30 am. They assumed it was construction noise until they heard sirens. As they drove to work, they saw close to ten RCMP vehicles and what appeared to be a body in the parking lot of the Golf Club.

A heavy police presence at @UBC University Golf Course, where people are saying that an individual has been shot. Officers from University RCMP and Richmond RCMP are onsite. pic.twitter.com/8v2uE6wp98 — Michael Bateman (@michaelbatema) October 17, 2022

A video posted to social media showed a burning vehicle nearby West 20th Avenue and Camosun Street – about a six-minute drive away from the golf course – which some speculate may be connected to the incident.

The car in the back alley of W.20th and Crown street. pic.twitter.com/KtzKt3BqM2 — Louis (@loui_xiii) October 17, 2022



The Vancouver Police Department did confirm that the vehicle fire is under investigation, and officers will determine if it is connected to any other incidents.

At 10 a.m., #VPD responded to reports of a car fire near W 21st Avenue and Crown Street. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire and there are no reports of injuries. VPD’s Arson Unit will work to determine if the fire is related to any other events. pic.twitter.com/WqYMQbj1bs — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 17, 2022

The University says that the incident occurred off campus and that classes are not affected at this time.

The University Golf Club is located at 5185 University Boulevard.

More to come…