NewsCrime

Unfolding incident at University Golf Club near UBC

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Oct 17 2022, 6:35 pm
Unfolding incident at University Golf Club near UBC
@michaelbatema/Twitter

An incident is unfolding at University Golf Club by UBC, with first responders called to the area Monday morning.

UBC RCMP has not responded to Daily Hive’s request for information, and few details are being shared at this time by officials.

A witness told Daily Hive that their son heard “pops” at around 10:30 am. They assumed it was construction noise until they heard sirens. As they drove to work, they saw close to ten RCMP vehicles and what appeared to be a body in the parking lot of the Golf Club.

A video posted to social media showed a burning vehicle nearby West 20th Avenue and Camosun Street – about a six-minute drive away from the golf course – which some speculate may be connected to the incident.


The Vancouver Police Department did confirm that the vehicle fire is under investigation, and officers will determine if it is connected to any other incidents.

The University says that the incident occurred off campus and that classes are not affected at this time.

The University Golf Club is located at 5185 University Boulevard.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.