If you’ve ever fancied a position in transportation, Via Rail is hiring in Vancouver, and the pay and perks are pretty nice.

Via Rail is hiring chefs and cooks, cleaners, and station attendants based in Vancouver.

Salaries for all positions are highly competitive, starting at $29.99 per hour.

Via Rail is hiring seven station attendants in Vancouver in total. It’s a seasonal position that takes place between March and October, with the opportunity to be called back for the following season.

Via Rail says some reasons to apply include the “more than competitive salary,” paid training at full salary, a comfortable and stylish uniform, good benefits, a pension plan, discounts and train privileges after a year of service, and more. The role pays $29.99 per hour.

Duties include dealing with bookings, checking tickets, and assisting passengers with their needs. All that’s required is a valid driver’s licence and a high school diploma.

Via Rail is also looking for a passenger car cleaner. The position offers an hourly salary of $32.39 per hour and full benefits. Applicants only need a high school diploma and a valid driver’s licence.

Finally, Via Rail is looking for a chef. Applicants need to hold sanitation or food safe certification on top of Red Seal Certification. The position offers a salary between $30.33 and $35.57 per hour.

Based on some of the pictures Via Rail shares on social media, you might see some stunning sights with a position with the Canadian Crown Corporation.