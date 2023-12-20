"Necessary layoffs": Granville Island Brewing staff canned before Christmas

Granville Island Brewing Taproom is closed until next spring, but while the hops will be back in full force, some employees won’t.

Several employees at the local taproom had to be let go as a result of the renovations, the company says, as the space won’t be operational until late April.

However, one former employee says they are concerned with how that transpired and the timing of it.

“This is an extremely devastating loss for all of us,” they told Daily Hive anonymously, adding that to be out of work before Christmas was heartbreaking.

They suggested the treatment was connected to the strike earlier this year, where the seven unionized employees asked for better wages.

“After finally being starved out so badly that we needed to accept the previous offer, [we] are being thrown out by force,” they claimed.

Granville Island Brewing Brand Manager Brendan Dalton said the layoffs had to happen.

“As renovations are underway, we are unable to retain our staff during this period, leading to necessary layoffs.”

He added that the renovations are vital for enhancing the facility.

“Once completed, the upgraded space will offer expanded taproom seating, allowing us to better cater to the needs of our Granville Island community,” he said.

“We eagerly anticipate reopening this spring and continuing to provide an improved experience for our valued customers.”