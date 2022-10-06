Vancouver waterproof sneaker brand Vessi to open first-ever retail store (RENDERINGS)

Vancouver-based footwear brand, Vessi, has announced it will be opening its first-ever permanent retail store in November.

While details on the new space are few and far between, we do know that fans of the iconic waterproof sneaker will find the store inside Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby.

Vessi has shared a few early pictures of the space which will be on the Upper Level, replacing the former Call It Spring spot.

Until now, Vessi was selling online since it was created in 2018 — but the new store will have an incentive for those who are up for braving the crowds.

Vessi says there will be limited-edition items that will only be available in-store, as well as a chance for customers to actually test the shoe’s waterproof promise themselves in-store before buying through “interactive water features.”

The store is also looking for staff and will be hiring both full and part-time positions.