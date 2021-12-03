Multiple vehicles damaged after rocks thrown from Surrey overpass

A series of reckless incidents in Surrey are being investigated after several vehicles were damaged from rocks thrown from a pedestrian overpass.

Multiple incidents were reported within the span of five days. The overpass is located between 32 Avenue and King George Boulevard exits on Highway 99.

The first incident took place on November 26 at 7:44 pm, when a semi-truck and transit bus was damaged.

On November 29 at 10:49 pm, two semi-trucks were damaged. And another two semi-trucks were struck on November 30 at 10:20 pm.

Fortunately, no individuals were hurt, but several vehicles were damaged. In one incident, a rock the size of a baseball was found.

Surrey RCMP says that the overpass where the incidents took place connects the 3700 blocks of 148 street to a number of different walking paths in the area.

These incidents are very concerning,” Surrey RCMP Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn says in a release. “Throwing objects off of the overpass has the potential to cause serious or even fatal injuries to the occupants of vehicles.

We are asking anyone with information to contact police. If you reside in the area, please check your residential cameras and be sure to report all suspicious activity to police.