Wet snow over higher Metro Vancouver elevations could start tonight

Vincent Plana
Dec 3 2021, 4:36 pm
Slush and light snow covers East Vancouver roads (Michal Urbanak/Shutterstock)

Areas of higher elevations in Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley could see wet snow starting Friday night.

A special weather statement, issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the following areas:

  • Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
  • Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
  • Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
  • Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

A low-pressure system is moving into the south coast. Howe Sound, Fraser Valley, and parts of Metro Vancouver above 200 metres of elevation could see “wet snow, with little accumulation.”

The snowfall, if any, is expected to occur starting overnight on Friday and Saturday morning.

A chance of snow is also in the forecast for Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday.

