Vehicle rams into Kitsilano storefront in attempted "smash and grab" (VIDEO)

A small business owner in Vancouver received a troubling call Monday morning after a vehicle drove into the electric scooter storefront in a “brazen attempt” to break in.

Olivia Yau, the co-founder of Urban Machina, told Daily Hive she received a call at around 4 am from the security company after the alarm at the Kitsilano store, near W 1st Avenue and Cypress Street, was triggered.

After she arrived at the store, she said she saw police on the scene and extensive damage to the front door.

“They tried to ram an SUV through our front door,” she explained. “Luckily, we had a gate, and they weren’t able to get in to take anything. But the entire storefront, the front door, the doorframe, it’s detached from the concrete. So the structure of that frame has been compromised.”



Yau said the damage will likely cost as least $20,000 to repair.

“At a time where most small businesses are struggling already, this is like another slap in the face. It’s money that we shouldn’t have to put up just to repair,” she added.

The store is expected to be closed for one to two months for repairs.

Yau said it’s especially devastating to temporally shut their doors since the spring and summer season is their busiest time of year for sales.

“Not being able to run the business during our peak season definitely hurts,” she said.

As a small business, we're gutted to know that someone would use a vehicle in such a brazen attempt at a break in. Not the news we were hoping for on a Monday morning. #Vancouver #vancouverbc #SmallBusiness #kitsilano @CTVVancouver @GlobalBC @CBCVancouver @cbcnewsbc @kitsilano pic.twitter.com/mt1I0G4RjG — Urban Machina (@UrbanMachina) May 15, 2023

The co-founder added the store is located in a residential neighbourhood and she is concerned for the people in the area who are “Just as shocked as we are.”

The Vancouver Police Department said it is in the early stages of its investigation of what appears to be “an attempted smash and grab.”

“Investigators from our Property Crime Unit are on the case and will work to identify the person, or people, responsible,” an email statement reads.

While the Kitsilano location is closed for the time being, customers can access the Urban Machina East Vancouver location or shop online.