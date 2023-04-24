Luxury scar: Driver flees Lamborghini crash in North Vancouver

A driver fled the scene of a crash after a Lamborghini allegedly hit a retaining wall of a residence in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP is investigating the incident and police say that they’ve been in contact with the owner of the vehicle. Police were called to the 4000 block of Highland Boulevard at around 6 am on April 22 after the crash was reported.

North Vancouver RCMP shared details about the incident and a picture of the crash on Twitter.

Did you see this Lamborghini crash early Saturday morning? If so, we’re asking for your assistance. Anyone who directly witnessed, or may have dashcam/surveillance footage, is asked to call us at 604-985-1311 & quote file #23-7628. Link to release: https://t.co/ZvRBDfjyRB pic.twitter.com/xvfOxCL6mM — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 24, 2023

Someone also pointed out the obvious in response to the tweet about the Lamborghini crash.

Pictures highlight extensive cosmetic damage to the right side of the vehicle and the front-right wheel well.

“The investigation is in its earliest stages and it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” said North Vancouver RCMP Constable Mansoor Sahak.

“We are looking for witnesses who were in the 4000 block of Highland Blvd at or around 6 am on April 22.”

Police are now hoping that anyone who might have witnessed the accident or seen someone walking away from the crash scene to call 604-985-1311, quoting file number 23-7628.

People with dash cam footage from the area are also asked to come forward.