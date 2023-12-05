The Vegan Holiday Night Market returns for festive fun in Vancouver this week

This time of year is all about good food with good friends. That’s why we’re excited that the Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this week for another festive season.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is happening on Thursday, December 7, at The Waldorf Hotel in East Vancouver.

Not only can you drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses, but you can take in live entertainment, enjoy seasonal activities, and more.

The 2023 Vegan Holiday Night Market features over 50 plant-based businesses, ranging from delicious restaurant pop-ups and food trucks, cruelty-free cosmetics, and slow fashion brands.

There will be a heated outdoor eating area at The Waldorf that’s both pet and kid-friendly, and there will even be marshmallow roasting stations.

Keep the fun going all night long with live acoustic music sets from 6 to 7:45 pm and a DJ set from 7:45 to 10 pm.

And make sure to bring your fur babies for the special on-site Holiday-themed photoshoot.

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $4 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Proceeds will go to support a local non-profit organization.

With files by Sarah Anderson