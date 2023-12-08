EventsNewsCity HallCurated

Bank vault turned late-night Vancouver venue is "not closing down"

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Dec 8 2023, 10:39 pm
Bank vault turned late-night Vancouver venue is "not closing down"
After some concern from its patrons, a popular late-night Vancouver venue named The Vault is not closing, not for good anyway.

According to comments from Vault followers on Facebook and Instagram, many seemed worried and uncertain about the future of the Vancouver venue.

When you Google the space, it suggests the venue is temporarily closed, but according to recent social media posts from the people behind it, the future might not be so bleak.

Recent posts from The Vault suggest the temporary closure is related to business licensing issues, so we contacted the City of Vancouver for comment.

“The Vault is not currently licensed to operate, and we are working with them to find a solution.”

On Instagram, The Vault said that it has met some challenges obtaining its business licence but that, contrary to the rumours, “we’re not closing down.”

“As we all know, this is often a challenge with cultural spaces in Vancouver.”

The Vault added that the venue is in direct communication with officials at the City of Vancouver as it attempts to meet all requirements to remain open.

“We want to extend [our] heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us during this time.”

Based on some of the reactions on social media, it sounds like The Vault was a venue many are hoping sticks around.

“Vancouver needs The Vault!” one user said.

“One of the only good venues in Vancouver,” another user said.

Have you been to The Vault? Would you agree with these sentiments? Let us know in the comments.

 

