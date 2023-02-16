Vancouver has a decent assortment of venues if you want to bust a move, but a group of friends has created an event for some not-so-late night dance parties for those who can’t afford or handle staying up till 1, 2, or, God forbid, 3 am.

The event is called Home By Midnight, a bi-monthly dance party at the Anza Club in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

It’s a godsend for people with kids or those who have trouble staying up late.

We caught up with one of the co-creators of the event to ask about how it came to be. Also, are you refunded if you’re not home by midnight?

Home By Midnight was started by a group of friends who have known each other for 15 to 20+ years. They were regular party folk who would hit up the Vancouver club scene in their 20s, but they outgrew that scene when they had kids and more extensive professional responsibilities.

Many parties don’t even start until around 10 pm, something this group of friends could no longer do and still be fully functional the next day.

“Weddings were the closest thing we had left to the kind of dancing we were used to, but people weren’t getting married enough to satisfy our needs!” said Rachel Morris, one of the co-founders.

“We thought, ‘Why isn’t anyone doing a dance night that starts early enough for us to be home in time to still be human the next morning?!'”

Morris and her friends realized they had to do it themselves, and that’s precisely what they did.

The first event was hosted at Bean Around the World on the corner of West Hastings and Cambie, but since then, their events have been exclusively hosted at the legendary Anza Club.

While one of the reasons for starting the event was a safe place for Vancouver parents to participate in not-so-late night dance parties, you don’t need to be a mom or dad to attend. Morris said that even at the first event at Bean, the majority of the clientele weren’t parents.

And by the sounds of it, it has really taken off.

“We have been constantly surprised by just how successful it is!”

For anyone worried about ratios or that it might be a male-dominated space, Morris says it’s a very inclusive event, with a good balance of all genders, sexualities and identities.

“Some of our best feedback has come from folx in the queer community who have found safety and belonging in a space that is mostly void of toxic masculinity and patriarchy.”

Morris also said people are encouraged NOT to dress to impress but to focus on fun and “dance out the stresses of the week in a welcoming environment that was made for you!”

We asked about people not getting home by midnight getting refunds as a joke, but Morris added that some people likely aren’t getting home by midnight.

“We currently have people venturing into the city for our event from as far away as Mission! No way they’re getting home by midnight!”

Home By Midnight’s next event is in April. Unfortunately, it is sold out now, but you can find more information on the website.