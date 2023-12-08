EventsChristmas

Black Santa is coming to town and you can get a photo with him this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 8 2023, 9:09 pm
Ubuntu Celebrations & Events

Photos with the jolly old elf are a time-honoured holiday experience, and a Metro Vancouver-based community initiative is helping to make it an inclusive one by inviting Black Santa to town.

Dress up in your finest outfits for Ubuntu Celebrations & Events’ festive Black Santa Photoshoots in Burnaby until December 22.

According to Jemima Balabyekkubo of Ubuntu, the event hopes to capture heartwarming moments that truly embody the magic of the holidays.

“Last year so many were asking about Black Santa, with many noting that the closest one was either in Seattle or Toronto,” Balabyekkubo told Daily Hive. “So this year, we decided to provide the service.

“The inspiration behind launching these photoshoots was to create a space where people could connect with a Santa who reflects the beautiful diversity of our community, fostering a sense of belonging and cultural pride. We wanted to give families and individuals the opportunity to see themselves reflected in the magic of the season.”

Black Santa Photoshoots

Ubuntu Celebrations & Events

Photo sessions are by appointment only, and include a choice of three magical backgrounds and digital uploads to share with loved ones in seconds.

Participants can also order customized Christmas ornaments to round out the experience.

“What I enjoy most about hosting these photoshoots is witnessing the genuine joy and sense of belonging it brings to our community,” added Balabyekkubo. “It’s the smiles, the laughter, and the shared sense of cultural pride.

“Ubuntu’s Black Santa Photoshoots are more than just (holiday) photos, they are a beautiful expression of cultural pride, representation, and shared traditions. We are honoured to play a role in creating these meaningful connections within the Burnaby BIPOC.”

Black Santa Photoshoots

Ubuntu Celebrations & Events

Ubuntu Celebrations & Events’ Black Santa Photoshoots

When: Various dates until December 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: 8134 Wedgewood Street, Burnaby
Register: By appointment only, book online

