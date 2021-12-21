Fred VanVleet among seven Raptors players now in COVID protocol

You can add Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn to the list.

They’re the latest Toronto Raptors players in COVID-19 protocol, joining Pascal Siakam, Dalano Banton, and Gary Trent Jr.

*Update: Two more players have been added to COVID-19 protocol — Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa — according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Over 70 NBA players are currently in COVID-19 protocol.

Two of the last three Raptors games have been postponed due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases with their opponents. The Raptors did not hold a practice today, but are still scheduled to play in Chicago tomorrow night.

The Raptors signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday, to replace players on their roster that are out of the lineup because of the virus.

Toronto’s last home game was played at 50% capacity, due to the latest restrictions from the Ontario government, as the Omicron variant spreads in the province. Ontario reported 3,453 new cases of the virus today.