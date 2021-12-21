Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 3,453 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 11 new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 3,153. Of the new cases, 901 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 805 new cases are among unvaccinated individuals, who make up 22.8% of the population. In addition, 148 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 412 people are hospitalized. Of those, 303 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 109 are fully vaccinated.

There are 165 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 37 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 25,629,533 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 90.5% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.9% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 657,180 COVID-19 infections and 10,123 deaths. One death was removed from the cumulative total after a data scrub.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, will be providing a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon at 3 pm.