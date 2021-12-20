Raptors are signing two new players to contracts: report

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly set to sign a pair of free agents.

Toronto plans to sign Brandon Goodwin and Juwan Morgan, both from the NBA G League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA has instituted a new rule, allowing teams to sign a replacement player for each roster player lost due to COVID-19 protocols — without impacting the salary cap. Gary Trent Jr. is the latest Raptors player entering the league’s protocols today, joining Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton.

Toronto’s scheduled game this evening against the Orlando Magic was postponed, due to rising COVID-19 cases on the Magic. The Raptors are set to play in Chicago on Wednesday.

Goodwin, who was signed to a 10-day contract according to Sharania’s report, is a 26-year-old point guard. He has 97 games of NBA experience with the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets, averaging 4.7 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds, in 11.4 average minutes.

Morgan is a 6-foot-7 power forward that has 50 games of NBA experience, all with the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old has averaged 1.4 points, 0.3 assists, and 1.1 rebounds in 5.6 average minutes during his young NBA career.