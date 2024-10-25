Free job fairs around Vancouver hiring for hundreds of positions in November

Ready to step into a new role this month? There are several job fairs in and around Vancouver happening soon with dozens of different employers ready to meet you

Job fairs are great places to meet potential employers while learning about a variety of roles at the same time. You can show off your experience, get to know hiring managers, and network with other job seekers. Best of all, these events are free to attend.

So whether you’re starting your career or ready to pivot into a new position, check out these job fairs around Vancouver in November. Don’t forget your resume!

What: Career Fair Canada is back with a job fair at Pan Pacific Vancouver, and it features over 15 different employers like Indigenous Services Canada, Royal Canadian Navy, ICBC, and Vancouver School Board. There will also be several training exhibitors on site.

When: November 12, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pan Pacific Vancouver — 999 Canada Place #300, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Secondary students getting ready for post-secondary education, young adults looking to bring their skills and experience to a new industry, and recent immigrants looking for employment and further training are invited to the Surrey Education and Career Fair. The free event will host local employers, industry associations, educational institutes, and more.

Education and Career Fairs will also be held in Vancouver and Abbotsford in December

When: November 27, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Aria Banquet Hall — 12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey

Cost: Free, register online

What: WorkBC Centre Vancouver South is hosting a community-focused event for job seekers to meet employers who are actively hiring. Discover several available roles, ask questions of the hiring representatives, and learn about the culture of companies like BCAA, Parq Vancouver, T&T Supermarket and more.

When: November 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Marpole Neighbourhood House — 8585 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Head to Brighouse Library in Richmond for a Fall Hiring Event with a dozen local employers like Coca-Cola, Pacific Blue Cross, and the RCMP. There are multiple openings to be filled throughout the Lower Mainland, so come prepared to network and share your skills.

When: November 6, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Richmond Public Library, Brighouse Branch — 100-7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Surrey Hiring and Education Expo invites you to Shannon Hall in Surrey to meet live recruiters and representatives from post-secondary institutions who will offer education direction. Companies taking part in the expo include the City of Surrey, Providence Health Care, and the Good Samaritan Society.

When: November 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Women in AI in partnership with Unblocked and Microsoft is hosting its first annual BC Career Fair. Those in the data, AI, analytics, consulting, business and technology fields are encouraged to explore job prospects and network with industry professionals.

When: November 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 155 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online