A sweaty start to September: Here’s Vancouver’s weather forecast

While winter has come early for some parts of BC, here’s some good news for summer lovers in Vancouver: there are still plenty of hot and sunny days ahead.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the seven-day forecast is looking bright.

ECCC expects sunny weather all week with some cloud periods at the start and end of the week.

Temperatures are predicted to be ranging between 22°C to 23°C.

However, for folks inland, some days this week could range around 29°C.