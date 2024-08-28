NewsWeather

White before Labour Day: BC ski resorts see rare August snowfall

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 28 2024, 11:16 pm
White before Labour Day: BC ski resorts see rare August snowfall
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort/Facebook

Winter has come early for several ski resorts in BC’s Interior.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort shared photos of snow dusting its slopes Wednesday. It’s an early sign of what’s to come this winter, even though it’s still August.

“Yes, it snowed here too,” the resort wrote on Facebook. “But it can go away now until October or November. We still have lots of biking, hiking, Via Ferrata-ing, Boo visiting, sightseeing and Eagle’s Eye Restaurant dining to do.”

It snowed over at SilverStar Mountain, too. The mountain shared pictures of the August 27 snow covering its chairlift and ski runs.

Mountainous areas in BC and Alberta appear to have skipped fall and gone straight to winter this week, with snow flying before Labour Day weekend.

BC is in for a chilly winter this year, at least according to the long-term forecast from the 2025 Old Farmers’ Almanac Canadian Edition. The almanac predicts winter will bring a “heart of cold” to BC and parts of Alberta.

Are you excited for this winter’s ski season? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop