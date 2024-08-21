NewsReal EstateUrbanized

"Vancouver's tackiest" home listed for nearly twice the assessed value

Aug 21 2024, 6:52 pm
Royal Pacific Realty

A house in Shaughnessy that some feel is Vancouver’s tackiest home has recently been relisted for nearly double its assessed value.

Since its construction in 2019, the home has been listed seven times but has not yet swayed a buyer.

Located at 1487 Minto Crescent, the home has been listed for $15,880,000, and its assessed value is $8,488,000. The building ($4,476,000) is actually worth more than the land ($4,012,000), which says a lot about the work that went into the new property.

You’ll either love or vehemently hate what you see.

Royal Pacific Realty

To call this home extravagant would be a serious understatement.

The home, which features a whopping 9,905 sq ft of space, includes six bedrooms and ten — yes, ten — bathrooms. According to the listing, it is a world-class, custom-built mansion designed by “renowned Valentino.”

The home is located in the “prestigious Shaughnessy” neighbourhood.

Some of the design choices are pretty interesting.

What in the world… (Royal Pacific Realty)

The home also features its own elevator.

Royal Pacific Realty

The outdoor areas are decorated to the nines.

Roarrrrr. (Royal Pacific Realty)

The size of the whole lot is 16,590 sq ft.

Royal Pacific Realty

The home was previously listed in September 2023 before it expired in December last year for the same price as the most recent listing. In 2021, the owner had it listed for $18,888,900.

As this real estate watcher points out, you might love this house if you like murals.

One X user actually thinks the home is so bad it’s good.

Give us your honest opinion about this home in the comments.

Is this really “Vancouver’s tackiest” home, or do you like it?

