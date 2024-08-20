A Bellingham resident (also known as a Bellinghamster) was looking for ways to get back at Canada, specifically, the folks who come down from Vancouver to ravage places like Trader Joe’s.

We’ve often chronicled the battle between Vancouverites and Bellinghamsters. Some Bellingham residents feel Canadians are entitled and hoard all the gas and dairy.

A thread on Reddit revealed the ways in which Bellingham residents felt they could get back at those pesky Vancouver hoarders. The original poster asked what Canadian stores they should be ransacking.

“How should I exact revenge on our neighbo(u)rs to the north? What spots should I fill my trunk at every time I cross the border?”

Some of the responses were hilariously petty.

Responses came from Canadians who spotted the thread and Americans who have experience travelling to Canada to shop.

One of the top comments was from a user who suggested, “Just go to clothing stores and drop stuff on the floor, then leave.”

Someone responded, “And then stop in the far right lane because you realized you wanted to take a left turn and make everyone wait until you try to cross all three lanes immediately.”