A Bellingham resident (also known as a Bellinghamster) was looking for ways to get back at Canada, specifically, the folks who come down from Vancouver to ravage places like Trader Joe’s.
We’ve often chronicled the battle between Vancouverites and Bellinghamsters. Some Bellingham residents feel Canadians are entitled and hoard all the gas and dairy.
A thread on Reddit revealed the ways in which Bellingham residents felt they could get back at those pesky Vancouver hoarders. The original poster asked what Canadian stores they should be ransacking.
“How should I exact revenge on our neighbo(u)rs to the north? What spots should I fill my trunk at every time I cross the border?”
Some of the responses were hilariously petty.
- You might also like:
- "Check the plate!" Washington resident scolds BC border travellers
- Washingtonians share pet peeves about visiting Canadians
- "Act less entitled": Bellingham residents upset about visiting Canadians
Responses came from Canadians who spotted the thread and Americans who have experience travelling to Canada to shop.
One of the top comments was from a user who suggested, “Just go to clothing stores and drop stuff on the floor, then leave.”
Someone responded, “And then stop in the far right lane because you realized you wanted to take a left turn and make everyone wait until you try to cross all three lanes immediately.”
“Bonus points if it’s in a white Tesla,” they added, likely a dig at Vancouver drivers.
Someone from Vancouver mentioned Welk’s, a Vancouver gem.
Comment
byu/gmtnl from discussion
inBellingham
Others used the thread to disparage Canada, albeit playfully.
“Does Canada really not have anything besides All Dressed chips and Maple syrup that other countries pine over? Coffee crisps maybe?”
(Yes, Coffee Crisp is made in Canada).
Bellingham residents don’t have the luxuries of an IKEA, another store that folks mentioned in the thread.
Someone else mentioned another Vancouver favourite.
“Our pride and joy, Cactus Club Bellinis.”
Comment
byu/gmtnl from discussion
inBellingham
Grammar was also something people were having fun with.
Comment
byu/gmtnl from discussion
inBellingham
Despite the ire of some Bellinghamsters, there are tangible benefits for the economy down south when Canadians flock to the States to places like Bellingham or Seattle. Earlier this summer, we heard from Micahel Woody, Visit Seattle’s chief communications officer.
Woody says roughly 1.7 million visitors travelled from Canada to Seattle in 2023. Those travellers contributed around $563 million in US dollars to the Seattle economy.
“Seattle is uniquely positioned to offer western Canadians a diverse variety of restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions within a three-hour drive,” he said.
The top comment said, “I love this post.”
So do we, happylilnug1, so do we.