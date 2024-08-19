Rent prices in Metro Vancouver have defied seasonal trends, and while one city has seen a stunning drop in prices, another unlikely city continues to shine as a renter hotspot.

liv.rent has released its August report, showing that rent prices for a one-bedroom unfurnished unit are dropping around the Metro Vancouver region, with the exception of Coquitlam, which continues to be a hotspot on the rental platform.

On the other hand, there’s been a wild shift in Surrey since 2022. Rental prices increased by over 27% between August 2022 and August 2023. However, between August 2023 and August 2024, the city saw a sharp decline of 11%, which liv.rent says could be due to stricter Canadian visa rules for international students.

Of all the cities featured on liv.rent, Coquitlam saw the highest year-over-year rental price increase (7%) for a one-bedroom unfurnished unit compared to last August. The average rent for a one-bedroom in Coquitlam is $2,246.

liv.rent first looked at Coquitlam as an emerging rental hotspot back in March.

Other major Metro Vancouver rental markets saw prices fall compared to last August for a one-bedroom unfurnished unit.

Vancouver ($2,590) saw a 9.1% drop, Surrey ($1,967) saw an 11% drop, and Richmond ($2,427) saw an 8.3% drop. Vancouver, West Vancouver ($2,748), and North Vancouver ($2,680) are the most expensive rental spots for a one-bedroom unfurnished unit.

“Several cities saw notable changes in average rent prices this month. Looking at one-bedroom furnished units, Langley (+11.65%) and West Vancouver(+12.38%) saw dramatic month-to-month increases, while New Westminster (-8.14%) had the most notable month-to-month decrease,” liv.rent’s report states.

Based on liv.rent’s platform, Canada’s five most expensive cities to rent in are in Metro Vancouver.

What about the value of those one-bedroom rental suites? Even though West Vancouver is the most expensive, it’s the cheapest per sq ft.

