A Vancouver home that has yet to be built has been listed for the eighth time, and its price has changed many times since the first listing.

The current listed price of 2711 Point Grey Road home in Vancouver is $14,900,000, which is lower than the assessed value of $15,993,000.

So far, potential buyers can see photo renders of the home and are promised the ability to add their custom cosmetic touches to the final design as the future owner.

Since 2018, the home has been listed eight times, and the current property located at the address was last sold in 2020 for $13,500,000. According to BC Assessment, this is the 230th most valuable property in the province, mostly based on the land value of $15,148,000.

Zealty lists Stillhavn Real Estate as the listing agent for the last five listings.

Based on those five listings dating back to 2022, the May 2022 and September 2022 listings were the highest for this property when listed for $17,800,000.

In November 2022, it was listed at a reduced price of $15,750,000. That listing was cancelled, and it was subsequently re-listed for the same price in April 2023. That listing expired in August of this year, and then last week, it was re-listed for the new low price of $14,900,000.

The renders of the home are beautiful and look like something you’d see in a Christopher Nolan movie.

“This is simply a world class property with plans and permits for a world class home,” the listing says.

The designs call for a 4,400 sq ft home in a 7,229 sq ft lot.

The finished home would feature 180˚ views of the North Shore Mountains and English Bay.

Current plans include a four-car garage, car elevator, and turntable. They also call for a rooftop deck with a hot tub, a 28-foot pool, and views from all three floors and four bedrooms.

The listing promises that the two-year design and permitting process “will save any prospective buyer time and money.”

