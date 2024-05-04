"Right in the balls": Canucks' Myers explains last second block in Game 6

This Vancouver Canucks team is willing to put it all on the line in order to hoist the Stanley Cup.

While there is still a ways to go for that to happen, they were able to take a big step last night, defeating the Nashville Predators by a 1-0 final to walk away with a 4-2 series win.

This game felt like it was headed to overtime, as it remained scoreless, with time ticking off the clock in the third period. Pius Suter changed that, however, scoring his second of the series on a great feed from Brock Boeser with less than two minutes to go.

Despite the limited time, the Predators fought hard as they attempted to get things evened up at one apiece. With just seconds remaining, it appeared Gustav Nyquist was about to do just that. The 34-year-old appeared to have some room on a great opportunity with Canucks goaltender Artur Silovs down and out. Que Tyler Myers.

Tyler Myers with the game-saving two-pad stack in the dying seconds. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ciwcT0UeB2 — Daniel Wagner (@passittobulis) May 4, 2024

8 seconds left Think the #Canucks wanted to win this one? pic.twitter.com/4gjOFuJCMx — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 4, 2024

It was a huge block by the Canucks defenceman and one that fans will talk about for quite some time. That said, it didn’t come without a bit of a cost.

“It got me right in the balls,” Myers said, per Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre. “As good as it feels to get a series win, we know we’re not done.”

The block felt around the world 💥🦒💪🏻 Extremely “lifelike” sketch of Tyler Myers #Canucks by Trevor Lai 😁 pic.twitter.com/N9wHSYEUPZ — Up Studios 🌟Animation, Stories, Licensing (@UPStudiosWorld) May 4, 2024

The Canucks will now have the next three nights off before welcoming the Edmonton Oilers to town for Round 2. The two met up four times this season, with the Canucks putting up a 4-0-0 record. That said, the Oilers will be far from an easy out.

While the upcoming series feels like one that truly could go either way, Canucks fans have to be feeling confident, given what their team has shown all season. It is a tight-knit group willing to do anything to win games, and Myers’ last-second block last night helps prove just that.