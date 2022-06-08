Cheers: Vancouver's public plaza drinking program to become permanent

Summers in the city are about to get a lot more interesting, as Vancouver’s public plaza drinking program is going to become a permanent seasonal fixture.

You’ll now be able to responsibly enjoy your favourite boozy beverage at six designated locations around the city beginning June 15 until October 16 of this year.

The six locations include:

Cambie Street and 17th Avenue (Plaza steward: Cambie Village Business Association)

Granville Street and 13th Avenue – (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Granville Street and 14th Avenue – (South Granville Business Improvement Association)

Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street – (Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association)

Main Street and 21st Avenue – (Coco et Olive, Little Mountain Neighbourhood House, residents)

Maple Street and 4th Avenue – (Kitsilano West 4th Avenue Business Improvement Association)

In a statement, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart partially thanked COVID-19 for the good news about Vancouver’s public plaza drinking program.

“While the pandemic brought immense challenges to Vancouver, it also helped us to innovate with initiatives like the Drinking in Public Plazas Program, which I’m excited to see return this summer,” said Stewart.

“To the many people like me who do not have access to a backyard or private outdoor space, these plazas give us all a chance to connect and socialize with one another while enjoying a drink outside.”

Most of the plazas have washrooms located within walking distance, but for locations that aren’t in proximity to one, temporary portable washrooms will be installed.

Earlier this year, the City of Vancouver voted unanimously to expand the public plaza drinking pilot program.

On top of the public plaza drinking program, you can also enjoy alcohol at a variety of parks around the city.