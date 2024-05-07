Here's when Vancouver's outdoor pools will open for the summer

What better way to signal the start of summer than a dip in Vancouver’s outdoor pools?

Vancouver is set to reopen five public outdoor pools beginning May 18 during Victoria Day long weekend. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s latest forecast, Metro Vancouver will be heading into beach weather as early as this Monday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 25°C by Saturday, hinting at a warm summer ahead. With warmer weather comes the perfect excuse for a dip.

Outdoor pools reopening this summer

Here are five outdoor public pools reopening and their schedule:

Kitsilano Pool: May 18 to September 2

Second Beach Pool: May 18 to September 2

New Brighton Pool: May 18 to September 2

Maple Grove Pool: June 15 to September 2

Hillcrest Aquatic Centre Outdoor Pool: July 1 to September 2

Kitsilano reopens after repairs

The Vancouver Park Board also says Kitsilano Pool will be operational this season after interim repairs this year. A municipal staff report last year revealed that the pool was leaking 30,000 litres of water every hour, resulting in a year-long closure.

While significant repairs will still be required to bring the aging pool back into shape, the current fix allows Vancouverites to enjoy the iconic pool this summer.

The city recommends advanced reservation before planning your swim day, as there are limited number of sessions available for drop-ins, and admission is not guaranteed. Registration opens three days in advance at noon.