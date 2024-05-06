Here's when beach weather is returning to Metro Vancouver

The mercury is set to rise in Vancouver this week, and we should get our first true beach day of the season.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s latest forecast, after the clouds clear on Monday, Metro Vancouver is supposed to be sunny for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will rise to 25°C by Saturday — warm enough for a dip in the ocean.

It will feel even hotter away from water, reaching 28°C inland on Friday and 29°C on Saturday — even better weather for a day on a lake.

First we have to get through an evening of potential thunderstorms on Monday before Mother Nature truly turns on the sunshine.

It’s been a while since the weather has been this warm, and we’ve got you covered on the region’s best swimming holes, how to stay cool on a hot Vancouver day, and some of our favourite soft-serve ice cream spots.

How will you spend the first summer-y weekend of the year? Let us know in the comments.