Vancouver's famous Celebrities Nightclub is celebrating a major milestone

Like most Vancouverites, we all have at least one memory of the popular Celebrities Nightclub. But did you know it’s been a place to gather, dance and listen to music for over the last century?

Since 1908, the building housing Celebrities on Davie and Burrard Street has been where people have come together and share culture through music, dance, and community.

Today, one of the oldest nightclub hot spots in Western Canada is celebrating a historic day — its 115th birthday.

Many Vancouverites are unaware of the fact that the building has served as an entertainment mainstay in Vancouver since 1911. It was one of the city’s first-ever dance halls.

Now, everyone is invited to this momentous cocktail party to remember those days.

“You are invited to be a part of recreating a special moment in history and celebrating 115 years of music and dancing within the walls of Celebrities,” a statement reads.

The event even aims to recreate a photo taken on the dancefloor of the venue once called the Lester Court. It operated as a liquor establishment from 1911 until the 1940s, when it was rebranded as the Embassy Ballroom, a genteel dancing club.

Following that, it was renamed several times from the Elegant Parlour, to Dante’s Inferno, to Retinal Circus, before it was bought by the Kerasiotis family in the 1980s and turned into nightclub we know today as a fixture in the gay community.

Doors open to the public for a 115-year anniversary party at 10:00 pm.

If you’d like to recreate the photo taken in 1923, be sure to be inside the club by 11:30 pm.

When: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 10 pm

Where: Celebrities Nightclub – 1022 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1M3