The Jonas Brothers were spotted wandering Vancouver and fans have lost it

Fans of the Jonas Brothers got a treat both in and outside Rogers Arena in Vancouver this weekend after Nick, Kevin, and Joe were spotted casually strolling around town.

A video posted to TikTok shows the brothers waiting to cross outside the arena on Saturday, and the fans’ reactions were of envy and joy.

“I love how the Jonas Brothers just walk around like they’re not the Jonas Brothers 😂” one person wrote.

“WHY R THEY JUST OUTSIDE THE ARENA LIKE THAT????” another person said.

“I read somewhere that’s their thing this time around. They love to explore the city they’re in before the show… as a form of gratitude for the fans,” another social media user said.

“[When] you are a celebrity or singer visiting Vancouver and you just [walk] around, you get left alone, you don’t have to worry about somebody attacking,” another person commented.

The brothers were in town for a sold-out concert, where they had BC’s own Michael Bublé as a surprise performance guest, as well as The Beaches.

Bublé was spotted enjoying the concert ahead of his quick number, and the crowd lost it.

But nobody really expected to see them out and about, especially with their high-profile personal lives making headlines. Joe Jonas, an infamous ex of Taylor Swift, is currently embroiled in a custody dispute with actress Sophie Turner after the pair announced they were splitting up a few months ago.

Joe posted on social media over the weekend from his trip to the Pacific Northwest, enjoying dinner and the fall leaves.

Along with Joe’s posts, the official Instagram account for the group also shared some snaps.

But our best guess is that the photos were taken in Seattle, as our eagle-eyed team couldn’t place our city in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

Nick Jonas is married to widely popular actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been seen singing along on the tour in the past but sadly wasn’t spotted in Vancouver this time around. Maybe next time?