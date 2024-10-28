Animal welfare concerns sparked by giraffe death at Vancouver Zoo

The death of a giraffe at the Greater Vancouver Zoo is sparking concerns from some folks on social media as well as the Vancouver Humane Society.

Jenga, an eight-year-old giraffe, passed away last week.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Jenga,” the Greater Vancouver Zoo said in an Instagram post. The zoo is still investigating the cause of death.

The Vancouver Humane Society calls the death tragic and suggests that Jenga’s life was not the life a giraffe deserves. It adds that while Jenga died at eight years old, giraffes generally live up to 25 years in the wild.

“Jenga was born in captivity in Ontario and then shipped to British Columbia. Jenga lived their entire life in a small, cold enclosure, nothing like the natural habitat of their wild counterparts.”

The news sparked quite a reaction from the public on social media, with many calling for the zoo’s closure.

“Please shut this place down. I think there is a purpose and value to animal rehab and zoos for unreleasable animals. But holy s**t, the Vancouver Zoo is a disgrace. Last I went was about 11 years ago. I almost left in tears,” one user said in this Reddit thread.

Others shared their concerns about the zoo keeping exotic animals on X.

Exotic animals should not be kept in Vancouvers climate.

It’s so sad.

Jenga- 8 yr old giraffe died today. Usual lifespan in the wild – 25 yrs. Was recently there and it’s clear many animals are listless and depressed and living conditions subpar. @vancouverzoo @BCHumane pic.twitter.com/yc3GbRsQQh — Okayest dentist 🇮🇱 (@okayestdentist) October 25, 2024

Some are defending the zoo, suggesting that an ownership change is improving conditions at the facility.

“The new owners are working very hard to make sure animals are cared for,” one Redditor said.

Many also chimed in with condolences and support for zoo staff on the zoo’s Instagram post about Jenga’s passing.

“So sorry and sad to hear this. Sending you all much love and condolences.”

A timeline of tragedy

The Vancouver Humane Society is reminding the public of several incidents since 2019 regarding the well-being of animals at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

It recounted how, in 2019, a two-year-old was bitten by a black bear. The child needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

In 2020, after concerns were raised about an emaciated moose named Oakleaf, the BC SPCA investigated, and Oakleaf was euthanized soon after.

In 2021, a jaguar bit a zoo employee.

In 2022, the Vancouver Humane Society filed a complaint “after obtaining video footage of animals engaging in repetitive behaviours and in small, barren enclosures. ”

You might remember the 2022 incident in which a wolf named Chia somehow escaped the zoo and was later found dead. Zoocheck also conducted an editorial report on the conditions at the Vancouver Zoo in 2019.

“The most recent report on conditions at the zoo, commissioned by the Vancouver Humane Society and prepared by Zoocheck, raised alarms about a number of concerns.”

The Vancouver Humane Society is calling on provincial leaders to address the “outdated regulations around keeping, breeding, and transport of wild and exotic animals.”

Some of the exotic animals kept at the zoo today include a snow leopard, a sika deer, a southern white rhino, and a red panda. The full suite of animals kept at the zoo can be seen here.

You can also sign a petition supporting the Vancouver Humane Society’s view.

